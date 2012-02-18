Fashion Fix - 2012 #NYFW 'Narciso Rodriguez' & 'Proenza Schouler'

Narciso Rodriguez (Left), Proenza Schouler (Right)
While the world watches live coverage of Whitney Houston funeral and news development. This week's runway looks at New York Fashion Week sent a buzz through the interweb. New looks and threads for this Fall from designers 'Narciso Rodriguez' and 'Proenza Schouler' have perhaps set the tone for the rest of the century. Narciso upgrades his simplistic/futuristic looks with new cuts and accessories. While Proenza gets really combative with a touch of martial arts and quilts here and there, ala 'Asiana'. Take a look at the footage and photos found on Style.com.
For more looks of Narciso's collection visit Styl.com's Look Review & Gallery
For more looks of Proenza's collection visit Styl.com's Look Review & Gallery
