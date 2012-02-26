February 26, 2012

Episode #036: Special Guest 'Philip Tetro'

This week Drew review's Nabhia's live performance in NYC, and his new guy "Mr. Too Big". Henry and Drew then have a 'Chit 4 Chat' interview with LogoTV/MTV Canadian celebrity 'Philip Tetro' of the reality hit series '1 Girl 5 Gays'. Give us all your love!

Hosted By: Drew Brown and Henry M. Diaz

Show Notes

Weekly Review

Nabiha's Interview With Oral Fix Podcast


Chit 4 Chat w/'Philip Tetro'

Follow Philip On YouTube
Philip Tetro Fan Tumblr Blog


Watch 'Full' Episodes Of 1 Girl 5 Gays
Follow 1g5g On Facebook
Follow 1g5g On Twitter
Follow 1g5g On Tumblr








Music Break 1:
Madonna - Give All Your Love To Music

Music Break 2:
Janet Jackson Megamix (Chris Cox Dub)


Homoground Plug-In
Our endorsement/review of 'Feminist Cards' Check Out Our Post
Feminist Cards Kickstarter Page
Homoground







Good Byes
Contact us with questions or answers, feedback, suggestions, or other thoughts at:
Email: oralfixpodcast@gmail.com
Call: (646) 504-3491

Soundcloud.com: Oral Fix Podcast
Sitcher RadioSticher.com

Ending Music: Cher - You Haven’t Seen The Last Of Me(David Aude Radio Edit)

