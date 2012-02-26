Episode #036: Special Guest 'Philip Tetro'

Philip Tetro' of the reality hit series '1 Girl 5 Gays'. Give us all your love!
Hosted By: Drew Brown and Henry M. Diaz
Right Click To Download Podcast
Show Notes
Weekly Review
Chit 4 Chat w/'Philip Tetro'
Follow Philip On YouTube
Philip Tetro Fan Tumblr Blog
Watch 'Full' Episodes Of 1 Girl 5 Gays
Follow 1g5g On Facebook
Follow 1g5g On Twitter
Follow 1g5g On Tumblr
Music Break 1:
Madonna - Give All Your Love To Music
Music Break 2:
Janet Jackson Megamix (Chris Cox Dub)
Homoground Plug-In
Our endorsement/review of 'Feminist Cards' Check Out Our Post
Feminist Cards Kickstarter PageEnding Music: Cher - You Haven’t Seen The Last Of Me(David Aude Radio Edit)
Homoground
Good Byes
Homoground
Good Byes
Contact us with questions or answers, feedback, suggestions, or other thoughts at:
Follow Us
Email: oralfixpodcast@gmail.com
Call: (646) 504-3491
Follow Us
Blog: www.oralfixpodcast.com
Twitter: Oral Fix Podcast
Facebook: The Oral Fix Podcast
Google +: Drew Brown And Henry M. Diaz
Soundcloud.com: Oral Fix Podcast
Sitcher RadioSticher.com
0 comments:
Post a Comment