February 20, 2012

Episode #035: Chit 4 Chat: 'SGT. SASS'

Drew & Henry review the latest of Season 4's RuPaul's Drag Race. Chit 4 Chat features Hip Hop recording artists 'Sgt. Sass'. The Main Drag "Can you tell someone is gay just by looking at their face?" Tech review of this week's gadget the 'Chill Lap Mat'. Tune into the fun!

Hosted By: Drew Brown and Henry M. Diaz
Main Drag: "Can You Tell Someone Is Gay By Looking At Their Face?

Right Click To Download Podcast

Show Notes

Weekly Review

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 4 & Untucked: Full Episodes, HERE
Urban Dictionary Definition Of "Pocket Gay"













Chit 4 Chat w/'Sgt. Sass'









Music Break:
Zebra Katz ft. Njena Reddd - Ima Read
Youtube Video 'Ima Read'


Main Drag: "Can You Tell Someone Is Gay By Looking At Their Face?




Music Break:
Sgt. Sass - Faggot Snappin’, from 'Doubles 4 Mayor' Album

Back Into The Closet
'Adele' Responds To Karl Lagerfeld's Remark














Music Break:
Nadia Oh - Kate Middleton (SAint Remix)


Gadget Review

Good Byes
Contact us with questions or answers, feedback, suggestions, or other thoughts at:
Email: oralfixpodcast@gmail.com
Call: (646) 504-3491

Follow Us
Soundcloud.com: Oral Fix Podcast
Sitcher RadioSticher.com

Ending Music: Riva Starr & Fat Boy Slim ft. Beardyman- Get Naked (Dub Mix)

