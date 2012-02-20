Episode #035: Chit 4 Chat: 'SGT. SASS'

Sgt. Sass'. The Main Drag "Can you tell someone is gay just by looking at their face?" Tech review of this week's gadget the 'Chill Lap Mat'. Tune into the fun!
Hosted By: Drew Brown and Henry M. Diaz
Main Drag: "Can You Tell Someone Is Gay By Looking At Their Face?
Right Click To Download Podcast
Show Notes
Weekly Review
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 4 & Untucked: Full Episodes, HERE
Urban Dictionary Definition Of "Pocket Gay"
Chit 4 Chat w/'Sgt. Sass'
Music Break:
Zebra Katz ft. Njena Reddd - Ima Read
Youtube Video 'Ima Read'
Main Drag: "Can You Tell Someone Is Gay By Looking At Their Face?
Music Break:
Sgt. Sass - Faggot Snappin’, from 'Doubles 4 Mayor' Album
Back Into The Closet
- Drew Throw's 'Karl Lagerfield' back???
Music Break:
Nadia Oh - Kate Middleton (SAint Remix)
Ending Music: Riva Starr & Fat Boy Slim ft. Beardyman- Get Naked (Dub Mix)
Gadget Review
Good Byes
Gadget Review
- Targus 'Chill Lap Mat', Check Out Our Post
Good Byes
Contact us with questions or answers, feedback, suggestions, or other thoughts at:
Follow Us
Email: oralfixpodcast@gmail.com
Call: (646) 504-3491
Follow Us
Blog: www.oralfixpodcast.com
Twitter: Oral Fix Podcast
Facebook: The Oral Fix Podcast
Google +: Drew Brown And Henry M. Diaz
Soundcloud.com: Oral Fix Podcast
Sitcher RadioSticher.com
0 comments:
Post a Comment