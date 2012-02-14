February 14, 2012

Episode #034: Valentine's Day Special

A very special Valentine's edition of the Oral Fix Podcast dedicated in Memory Of 'Whitney Houston', and to Queer Singles and Lovers around the world. Drew and Henry invite a friend to share their 30 year old love story, and find out why Henry threw Cynthia Nixon 'Back Into The Closet'. Tune into the fun!

Hosted By: Drew Brown and Henry M. Diaz
Topic: Special Guest: 'Albert'

Show Notes

Weekly Review

www.whitneyhouston.com
PinkNews.co.uk Article Re: Whitney's Lesbian Relationship
Jennifer Hudson Tribute At The BET Awards
Jennifer Hudson's Tribute To Whitney At The 54th Annual Grammys Awards









Chit 4 Chat W/'Albert'

















Music Break:
Kaskade Feat Mindy Gledhill - Eyes

Back Into The Closet
  • Henry & Drew Take 'Madonna' Out Of the Closet
  • Henry Throw's 'Cynthia Nixon' Back Into The Closet??
Henry's 'Oral Lash' at Cynthia Nixon












Music Break:
George Michael - Careless Whisper (The Polish Ambassador Remix)

Good Byes
Ending Music: Rihanna - You Da One (Majestyy Remix)

