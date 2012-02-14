Episode #034: Valentine's Day Special

Whitney Houston', and to Queer Singles and Lovers around the world. Drew and Henry invite a friend to share their 30 year old love story, and find out why Henry threw Cynthia Nixon 'Back Into The Closet'. Tune into the fun!
Hosted By: Drew Brown and Henry M. Diaz
Topic: Special Guest: 'Albert'
Show Notes
Weekly Review
www.whitneyhouston.com
PinkNews.co.uk Article Re: Whitney's Lesbian Relationship
Jennifer Hudson Tribute At The BET Awards
Jennifer Hudson's Tribute To Whitney At The 54th Annual Grammys Awards
Chit 4 Chat W/'Albert'
Music Break:
Kaskade Feat Mindy Gledhill - Eyes
Back Into The Closet
- Henry & Drew Take 'Madonna' Out Of the Closet
- Henry Throw's 'Cynthia Nixon' Back Into The Closet??
Music Break:
George Michael - Careless Whisper (The Polish Ambassador Remix)
Good Byes
Contact us with questions or answers, feedback, suggestions, or other thoughts at:Ending Music: Rihanna - You Da One (Majestyy Remix)
Email: oralfixpodcast@gmail.com
Call: (646) 504-3491
