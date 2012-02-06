February 6, 2012

Episode #033: Special Guest 'Davey Wavey'

Find out why Henry is feeling 'lovely' this week(at Starbucks) and Drew's not so 'fresh' feeling. Special Guest and Youtube Sensation 'Davey Wavey' joins us for some 'Chit 4 Chat' about his Vlogs, the in's and out's of being Gay and being 'Davey Wavey'! Tune-in!

Hosted By: Drew Brown and Henry M. Diaz
Topic: Special Guest, 'Davey Wavey'

Right Click To Download Podcast

Show Notes

Weekly Review

Ricky Martin On Glee 'Clip'- 2/7/12
Eonline Article On Ricky Martin On Glee









Chit 4 Chat W/'Davey Wavey'

His Youtube Channels
D.W. Youtube Channel: Wickydkewl
D.W. Youtube Channel: 'DaveyWaveyRaw'
D.W. Youtube Channel: 'DaveyWaveyFitness'
D.W. Youtube Channel: 'OutStories'
Blogs
Break The Illusion
Davey Wavey Fitness
Social Networks
Twitter @TheDaveyWavey
Google+: +DaveyWaveyOfficial
Davey Wavey Apparel 
Breaktheillusion.bigcartel.com/
Davey Wavey Featured Videos In This Show
Sundance Movie: 'Life In A Day'
Coming Out To Grandma
Reasons To Clean W/Coke
First Time Drag
Big Gay Vs. Little Gay
Free Hugs
Penis Push-Up Bra

Music Break Pt. 1:
Music Break:Tracey Thorn - It's All True (Monstr Mix)
Music Break Pt. 2:
Eli Escobar - Work It

Good Byes
Ending Music: Scissor Sisters - Shady Love (Silkie Remix)

