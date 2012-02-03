DragRace Fix - #RajaGemini "Where The Frack Is She Now"?

|Video After The Jump
New Now Next's web series "Where The Frock Are They" has tracked down Season 3 winner of RuPaul's Drag Race 'Raja Gemini' home stage Mickey's, Los Angeles, CA. Raja has been featured on our popular season 1 episode titled 'Gender Benders' for being a leader in the Transgender community; and for being a rare beauty and talent, in our community. Check out what's the 'femme fatale' has been up too since her appearance on RuPaul's Drag Race.
Enjoy!
