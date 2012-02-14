Dating Fix - Hetero/BiSexual Porn Ads @Manhunt

Orally Yours,
When I start seeing ads like this cropping up on exclusive Gay internet social sites, I know they are going downhill, fast and hard! It happens a lot these days, it gets so bad
you just don’t want to bare going into the site and get marauded by pussy galore getting slobbered up by unattractive Straight/Bisexual guys, that will make your hardon go limp for days… Not even Manhunt’s horrible (with potential) unfixable mobile apps raised any red flags for their site, till now!
you just don’t want to bare going into the site and get marauded by pussy galore getting slobbered up by unattractive Straight/Bisexual guys, that will make your hardon go limp for days… Not even Manhunt’s horrible (with potential) unfixable mobile apps raised any red flags for their site, till now!
Ewe, I fear the end is near. Just like MTV and VH1, and XTube. *SIGH*
Henry
0 comments:
Post a Comment