February 14, 2012

Dating Fix - Hetero/BiSexual Porn Ads @Manhunt


When I start seeing ads like this cropping up on exclusive Gay internet social sites, I know they are going downhill, fast and hard! It happens a lot these days, it gets so bad
you just don’t want to bare going into the site and get marauded by pussy galore getting slobbered up by unattractive Straight/Bisexual guys, that will make your hardon go limp for days… Not even Manhunt’s horrible (with potential) unfixable mobile apps raised any red flags for their site, till now!

Ewe, I fear the end is near. Just like MTV and VH1, and XTube. *SIGH*

Orally Yours,
Henry
