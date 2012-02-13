Comment Fix - 2012 Grammy's Best Performance AdeIe or Jennifer Hudson?

Some friends of mine Facebook got into a heated debate on which of the Diva's rocked the night yesterday at the 2012 Grammy's. My choice was Jennifer Hudson. Even though it was a shorten version of the song, she hit every note without hesitation.As for Adele, she wasn't so sure of herself and it almost sounded like she was lip syncing. What do you think? Who was the better of the two?
Seems like the Village Voice agrees with me too. Click the image below to enlarge and read my argument with my friends. Here's a tribute that Jennifer Hudson did for Whitney while she was still alive, at the BET awards.
Orally yours,
Henry
0 comments:
Post a Comment