Apple Fix - OS 10.8 'Mountain Lion' Brian Tong Gives Us The News

Apple's iOS and OS are finally integrated, with 250 new features! *MEOW* 'Mountain Lion' OS 10.8 will run on most current Mac computers up until 2009 models. 'Brian Tong' over at Cnet briefs us on his show the 'Apple Byte' with the insides of some of these features. As well, Tong pays a small tribute to the "fallen troopers", older Mac computers that won't be able to sustain the new "big cat" OS 'Mountain Lion'. There's more, have a look for yourselves.
Read the full indepth article on 'Mountain Lion OS' at Cnet.com
