Season 2, Episode #032: HPV Infection Among Gay Men

This week Drew fills us in on his "Super Nanny" temp position, and find out why Henry is feeling Crunchy & Cranky. Make-up for men gets a round in our 'Tit 4 Tat' segment, the 'Main Drag' feat. HPV Invection, and a new segment is introduced 'WTF?!?'. Tune-in!
Hosted By: Drew Brown and Henry M. Diaz
Topic: HPV Infection Among Gay Men
Show Notes
Weekly Review
Year of The Black Water Dragon Predictions On Yahoo.com
Suzanne White's Predicitons for Year of The Black Water Dragon
Music Break Pt. 1:
DJ OnesNZeros - Grey
Tit 4 Tat: Make-Up For Men: For or Againgst?
The Men Pen Concealer
Myego.co Cosmetics
Jean Paul Gaultier's Make-Up For Men
How To Use Men's Make-Up Video Tutorials
Music Break Pt. 2:
Crookers ft. YELLE - Cooler Couleur (AC Slater remix)
Main Drag: HPV Infection Among Men
HPV Article From Advocate.com
HPV Informative Google Search
The LGBT Center NYC Health Services Listing
Callen-Lorde Health Clinic on W18th St, NYC provides health care on a sliding scale basis.We think their mission statement also states that they provide care regardless of a person's ability to pay.
Music Break Pt. 3:
Jonsi - Boy Lilikoi (Lem-OH remix)
WTF?!?: Gays Who Would Want To Die For The Perfect Body
Roisin Murphy - Mommas Knob (Jockeys Dubstep Remix)
Music Break Pt. 4:
