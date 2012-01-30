January 30, 2012

Season 2, Episode #032: HPV Infection Among Gay Men

This week Drew fills us in on his "Super Nanny" temp position, and find out why Henry is feeling Crunchy & Cranky. Make-up for men gets a round in our 'Tit 4 Tat' segment, the 'Main Drag' feat. HPV Invection, and a new segment is introduced 'WTF?!?'. Tune-in!

Hosted By: Drew Brown and Henry M. Diaz
Topic: HPV Infection Among Gay Men

Show Notes

Weekly Review

Year of The Black Water Dragon Predictions On Yahoo.com
Suzanne White's Predicitons for Year of The Black Water Dragon








Music Break Pt. 1:
DJ OnesNZeros - Grey

Tit 4 Tat: Make-Up For Men: For or Againgst?

The Men Pen Concealer
Myego.co Cosmetics
Jean Paul Gaultier's Make-Up For Men
How To Use Men's Make-Up Video Tutorials






Music Break Pt. 2:
Crookers ft. YELLE - Cooler Couleur (AC Slater remix)

Main Drag: HPV Infection Among Men

HPV Article From Advocate.com
HPV Informative Google Search
The LGBT Center NYC Health Services Listing

Callen-Lorde Health Clinic on W18th St, NYC provides health care on a sliding scale basis.We think their mission statement also states that they provide care regardless of a person's ability to pay.

Music Break Pt. 3:
Jonsi - Boy Lilikoi (Lem-OH remix)

WTF?!?: Gays Who Would Want To Die For The Perfect Body









Music Break Pt. 4:
Roisin Murphy - Mommas Knob (Jockeys Dubstep Remix)


Good Byes
Contact us with questions or answers, feedback, suggestions, or other thoughts at:
Email: oralfixpodcast@gmail.com
Call: (646) 504-3491
Follow Us:
Soundcloud.com: Oral Fix Podcast
Sitcher RadioSticher.com

Ending Music: Friendly Fires - Kiss of Life (Coven Dubstep Remix)

Location: New York, NY, USA

