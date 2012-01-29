Podcast Episodes
January 29, 2012
ORALTASTIC - Singer @DoePaoro 'Born Whole'
Video After The Jump
Doe Paoro
brings her ethereal voice to her new single
'Born Whole'.
The Brooklyn based artist sings along to the keys of a piano then builds up slightly with a Dubstep beat.
Doe Paoro
, who has been compared to Lykke Li, debut album '
Slow To Love'
is set to be released next month on Valentine's Day.
For now feel free to click on this link to download the song.
00:24
music
Oral
Videos
Location:
Brooklyn, NY, USA
