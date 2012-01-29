January 29, 2012

ORALTASTIC - Singer @DoePaoro 'Born Whole'

Doe Paoro brings her ethereal voice to her new single 'Born Whole'. The Brooklyn based artist sings along to the keys of a piano then builds up slightly with a Dubstep beat.

Doe Paoro, who has been compared to Lykke Li,  debut album 'Slow To Love' is set to be released next month on Valentine's Day. For now feel free to click on this link to download the song.



