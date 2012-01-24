January 24, 2012

ORALTASTIC - @KateBushMusic New Album, Song & Video 'Lake Tahoe'

Video After The Jump
The divine Kate Bush is back with a new album titled '50 Words for Snow'. Check out her cool animated video for her single 'Lake Tahoe.' We are big fans of Kate Bush and so happy that she is back!


