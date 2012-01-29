Music Fix- #Madonna's 'Give Me All Your Luvin' Single Cover

This week is about to be all about Madonna. With her single release and her Super Bowl halftime show, we hope that she will be able to redeem herself. As you know we were not fans of the demo that leaked; however, we are Madonna fans and hope that she delivers.
On February 2nd, American Idol will preview the Give Me All Your Luvin' music video featuring Nicki Minaj, and M.I.A, who also co-wrote the song. On February 3rd the full video will debut on YouTube at 9am. Then February 5th is BIG performance at the Super Bowl.
We have to admit Madonna does look damn good for the cover art for the single. Check it out the single cover art after the jump.
