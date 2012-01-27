@ManilaLuzon Fix - "Hot Couture" Official Music Video

|Video After The Jump
Manila Luzon's music video for her single 'Hot Couture' has been finally released a few hours ago! To our surprise, there was a very endearing quality to the video, besides its expected fabulous and outrageous 'Manila' pizzazz!!! The video features a young 'Karl' beginning and through out the video and till the end of the video. We won't give it all away. You will have to watch!
But what we will say, if you want a deeper explanation to why Manila may have shot the video this way you should listen to our episode #025 where we speak to Manila personally about her youth, and the birth of 'Manila Luzon'.
