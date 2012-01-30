January 30, 2012

#DragRace Fix - Get Your Engines Ready!!! RuPaul's Drag Race S.4 Premiere's Tonight!


Ooh child! The premiere trailer looks very promising! It even says it will top season 3! Will season 4 of RuPaul's Drag Race live up to the hype?! Find out tonight at 9pm, EST on LogoTV!!

